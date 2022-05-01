Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Name: Philip Fincham
School: Kenton Ridge High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Sports: Track and Field
Claim to fame/honors: running 16 seconds in the 110 hurdles
Words you live by: Things won’t be handed to you so spread your wings and fly past the stars.
Toughest opponent: myself, track is a sport where you’re in a constant fight to beat your previous record
Biggest influence: my dad
Game-day rituals: stretch and keep myself light to jump well
What’s on your bedroom walls: NASA and space posters
When I’m bored I like to … play games with my friends
Favorite movie: The Martian
Person who would play you in a movie: Comedic relief
Favorite TV show: FullMetal Alchemist Brotherhood
Favorite musical artist: Eve
Favorite book: Harry Potter
Favorite home-cooked meal: Mom’s Meatloaf
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Whose mind would you like to read: Neil DeGrasse Tyson
Place where you’d love to travel: Colorado
Talent you’d like to have: do the splits
Favorite school subject: Calculus
Favorite athlete: Mutaz Barshim
Favorite team: Bengals
Something in the world I’d like to change: climate change
Favorite sports moment: finally high jumping 6 ft.
Favorite junk food: Doritos
Best thing about your favorite sport: seeing the smiles and excitement on my teammates faces whenever someone does well in their event