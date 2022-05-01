springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Kenton Ridge High School

Philip Fincham is the Athlete of the Week from Kenton Ridge High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
1 hour ago

Name: Philip Fincham

School: Kenton Ridge High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Sports: Track and Field

Claim to fame/honors: running 16 seconds in the 110 hurdles

Words you live by: Things won’t be handed to you so spread your wings and fly past the stars.

Toughest opponent: myself, track is a sport where you’re in a constant fight to beat your previous record

Biggest influence: my dad

Game-day rituals: stretch and keep myself light to jump well

What’s on your bedroom walls: NASA and space posters

When I’m bored I like to … play games with my friends

Favorite movie: The Martian

Person who would play you in a movie: Comedic relief

Favorite TV show: FullMetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Favorite musical artist: Eve

Favorite book: Harry Potter

Favorite home-cooked meal: Mom’s Meatloaf

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Whose mind would you like to read: Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Place where you’d love to travel: Colorado

Talent you’d like to have: do the splits

Favorite school subject: Calculus

Favorite athlete: Mutaz Barshim

Favorite team: Bengals

Something in the world I’d like to change: climate change

Favorite sports moment: finally high jumping 6 ft.

Favorite junk food: Doritos

Best thing about your favorite sport: seeing the smiles and excitement on my teammates faces whenever someone does well in their event

