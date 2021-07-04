Athlete of the Week Greenon High School

springfield-news-sun logo
Mason Vawter is the Athlete of the Week from Greenon High School. CONTRIBUTED
By Amy Burzynski, Staff Writer

Name: Mason Vawter

School: Greenon High School

Grade: 12th

Age: 17

Sports: Football and Baseball

Claim to fame/honors: Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society

Words you live by: Lead by example and regret nothing

Biggest influence: family and friends

What’s on your bedroom walls: sports banners: Reds, Ohio State, Bengals

When I’m bored I like to... play video games and workout

Favorite movie: Cars

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Juice Wrld

Favorite book: Divergent

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak on the grill

Favorite restaurant: Canes

Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk

Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow

Favorite team: Ohio State

Best thing about your favorite sport: the bond I have with my teammates during and after football.

