Athlete of the Week Greenon High School

Name: Mason Vawter
School: Greenon High School
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Sports: Football and Baseball
Claim to fame/honors: Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society
Words you live by: Lead by example and regret nothing
Biggest influence: family and friends
What’s on your bedroom walls: sports banners: Reds, Ohio State, Bengals
When I’m bored I like to... play video games and workout
Favorite movie: Cars
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musical artist: Juice Wrld
Favorite book: Divergent
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak on the grill
Favorite restaurant: Canes
Whose mind would you like to read: Elon Musk
Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow
Favorite team: Ohio State
Best thing about your favorite sport: the bond I have with my teammates during and after football.