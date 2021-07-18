Athlete of the Week Graham High School

Name: Carter Neves
School: Graham High School
Grade: 10th
Age: 16
Sports: Wrestling
Claim to fame/honors: nationally ranked wrestler
Words you live by: God, family, wrestling
Toughest opponent: the person I see in the mirror everyday
Biggest influence: my dad and all my coaches
What’s on your bedroom walls: American flag and my second place state bracket that has my goals written on the back
When I’m bored I like to... go fishing
Favorite movie: Hacksaw Ridge
Person who would play you in a movie: Sylvester Stallone
Favorite TV show: Sons of Anarchy
Favorite musical artist: Hardy
Favorite book: Okay for Now
Favorite home-cooked meal: Ribeye steaks with cheesy potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Sake
Whose mind would you like to read: Donald Trump
Place where you’d love to travel: Russia
Talent you’d like to have: being able to sing
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs
Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Something in the world I’d like to change: the way people think about other people
Favorite sports moment: At St. Ed’s dual when I needed to pin my kid to win the dual and I did.
Favorite junk food: Cheesecake and ice cream
Best thing about your favorite sport: how mentally tough you have to be and how if you lose it’s all on you.