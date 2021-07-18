Athlete of the Week Graham High School

Claim to fame/honors: nationally ranked wrestler

Words you live by: God, family, wrestling

Toughest opponent: the person I see in the mirror everyday

Biggest influence: my dad and all my coaches

What’s on your bedroom walls: American flag and my second place state bracket that has my goals written on the back

When I’m bored I like to... go fishing

Favorite movie: Hacksaw Ridge

Person who would play you in a movie: Sylvester Stallone

Favorite TV show: Sons of Anarchy

Favorite musical artist: Hardy

Favorite book: Okay for Now

Favorite home-cooked meal: Ribeye steaks with cheesy potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Sake

Whose mind would you like to read: Donald Trump

Place where you’d love to travel: Russia

Talent you’d like to have: being able to sing

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: Jordan Burroughs

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: the way people think about other people

Favorite sports moment: At St. Ed’s dual when I needed to pin my kid to win the dual and I did.

Favorite junk food: Cheesecake and ice cream

Best thing about your favorite sport: how mentally tough you have to be and how if you lose it’s all on you.