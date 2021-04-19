Assurant to report first quarter earnings for 2021

Assurant will be releasing its financial results in May for the first quarter of this fiscal year after reporting a net income of $423.1 million for the entire 2020 fiscal year in February.
The global provider of risk management products and services, with offices in Springfield, will release its earnings seen during a third-month period that started the 2021 fiscal year.
The first quarter of this fiscal year tracks Assurant’s earnings between December and March.
The financial results will be shared by the company after the market closes on May 4.
Assurant has large presence in Clark County and its Springfield location provides operational support to customers and clients associated with Global Housing segment.
The New York based company employs approximately 1,600 people in Clark County. That includes those working virtually or on-site during the pandemic.
However, the vast majority of Assurant employees in the area were working virtually as of February, according to a company spokesperson.
Assurant’s last earnings report focused on the last quarter of 2020 as well as the financial results for that entire year.
The company reported a net income of $134.5 million during its fourth quarter of 2020, a three-month period that ended in December, and also saw a total net income of $423.1 million for that entire fiscal year.