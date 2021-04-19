Assurant to report first quarter earnings for 2021

Assurant has large presence in Clark County and its Springfield location provides operational support to customers and clients associated with Global Housing segment.

The New York based company employs approximately 1,600 people in Clark County. That includes those working virtually or on-site during the pandemic.

However, the vast majority of Assurant employees in the area were working virtually as of February, according to a company spokesperson.

Assurant’s last earnings report focused on the last quarter of 2020 as well as the financial results for that entire year.

The company reported a net income of $134.5 million during its fourth quarter of 2020, a three-month period that ended in December, and also saw a total net income of $423.1 million for that entire fiscal year.