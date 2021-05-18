Assurant announces leadership change for 2022

Alan Colberg who has served in the role for seven years will leave his position as CEO and Director for the global provider of risk management products and services in December.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team, and Assurant’s 14,000 employees, I want to thank (Colberg) for his exemplary and steadfast leadership, and all he has done to build a stronger Assurant for the future,” said Elaine Rosen, Chair of the Board of Assurant.