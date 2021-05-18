Assurant announces leadership change for 2022

Assurant, which has a large presence in Clark County, announced that its CEO will retire at the end of the year.
Alan Colberg who has served in the role for seven years will leave his position as CEO and Director for the global provider of risk management products and services in December.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team, and Assurant’s 14,000 employees, I want to thank (Colberg) for his exemplary and steadfast leadership, and all he has done to build a stronger Assurant for the future,” said Elaine Rosen, Chair of the Board of Assurant.
“Reflecting on his tenure, (Colberg) successfully repositioned Assurant from a specialty insurance holding company to a leading global provider of connected lifestyle offerings, and in doing so, delivered multiple years of strong profitable growth and significant shareholder value since his appointment,” Rosen added.
The company announced the planned retirement of the CEO on Tuesday as well as named Keith Demmings as Colberg’s successor. In addition to that, Demmings was appointed president of the company effective immediately.
Demmings will move into the role of CEO and Director of Assurant in January, according to a Tuesday news release from the New York based company.
Demmings currently leads Assurant’s largest business segment, Global Lifestyle, which includes the company’s global operations. He has been with the company for 24 years.
As President, he will have oversight for all of Assurant’s Housing and Lifestyle businesses, which will report directly to him, according to the news release.
Assurant employs approximately 1,600 people in Clark County and its Springfield location provides operational support to customers and clients associated with the company’s Global Housing segment.