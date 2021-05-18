7-Eleven: Will take to 2022 to ‘finalize’ future of Enon-based Speedway

In February, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said state leaders were then confident that Speedway would not diminish its corporate headquarters presence in the Clark County community.

“We believe that will not reduce the presence of the (corporate) footprint that is in ... Enon,” Husted said at the time, referring to what was then an ongoing acquisition process.

Representatives of Marathon and Speedway either declined to comment or did not respond to inquiries at that time.

Before the pandemic, Speedway, one of the largest convenience store chains in the country, had as many as 1,200 employees working on the Enon campus and about 40,000 employees nationally.

Follow-up questions were sent to state officials Tuesday.

7-Eleven in a statement said that it was working with FTC staff and believed that by divesting itself of 293 stores, anti-competitive concerns had been addressed.

The five member FTC body has one vacant seat.

“7-Eleven will continue to work with them (FTC officials) to ensure that 7-Eleven meets its obligations under the negotiated settlement,” the company said in a statement.