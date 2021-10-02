Art SoFo returns to showcase art, music, architecture

Several of the original artists return and more local artists will participate.

Inspired by the South Fountain Ave. neighborhood Fleming and husband Nate live in, it’s a chance for the art and architecture to complement each other. The South Fountain Tour of Homes has been a popular event there for years but not conducted recently due to the pandemic.

In its place, self-guided walking tours of some of the homes, outside only, will be part of Art SoFo, giving a taste of what that event offers.

“There’s something charming about seeing these artists nestled among Victorian homes, it’s a very picturesque image,” Fleming said. “Architecture as a medium of art can be kind of breathtaking.”

Visitors can also be part of the art experience. In collaboration with Springfield Promise Neighborhood and the Springfield Museum of Art, there will be a community art project in which attendees will paint four-by-eight sheets of plywood that will be used in boarding up abandoned houses.

In reaching out to the other organizations, Fleming found they had similar ideas and a natural partnership that benefits the community was formed.

“Anybody can do it. You just put paint on a board and this will add a level of visual interest,” said Fleming. “An event isn’t just one day but connects the community to art.”

Rounding out Art SoFo will be four live music performances and food and juice trucks.

While Fleming wants Art SoFo to be an annual event, she plans to grow it piece-by-piece into something people look forward to for what it offers and will add.

“We want to do each piece well rather than make it about volume to make it a beautiful event,” she said.

Free parking will be available at the Rocking Horse Center.

HOW TO GO

What: Art SoFo

Where: South Fountain Historic District, 600-800 block, Springfield

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/ARTSOFO