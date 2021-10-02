Art SoFo returns to showcase art, music, architecture

When artists display their works among homes considered architectural art it makes for a different type of fall festival, one that doesn’t have to include falling leaves, pumpkins or Halloween touches.
Saturday’s second Art SoFo will be twice as big as the debut in 2019 with 20 artists selling their wares, live music, South Fountain home walking tours, a community art project and food trucks from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 600-800 block of South Fountain Ave. Admission is free.
After a successful but relatively small initial version of Art SoFo, plans to follow up last year were dashed by the pandemic. As artists struggled to make money due to lack of shows, event organizer Mandie Fleming sees it as a way to help give back
“Artists were holed up but able to create and we’re blessed to have more artisans with us this year. They weren’t able to make much money and they need our support,” she said.
Moving here from Oregon four years ago, the Flemings blended positives from other art shows into what they thought would be the best experience for the participants, which includes making sure they get a break from their booths during the long day. That’s the reputation they want with the event.
Several of the original artists return and more local artists will participate.
Inspired by the South Fountain Ave. neighborhood Fleming and husband Nate live in, it’s a chance for the art and architecture to complement each other. The South Fountain Tour of Homes has been a popular event there for years but not conducted recently due to the pandemic.
In its place, self-guided walking tours of some of the homes, outside only, will be part of Art SoFo, giving a taste of what that event offers.
“There’s something charming about seeing these artists nestled among Victorian homes, it’s a very picturesque image,” Fleming said. “Architecture as a medium of art can be kind of breathtaking.”
Visitors can also be part of the art experience. In collaboration with Springfield Promise Neighborhood and the Springfield Museum of Art, there will be a community art project in which attendees will paint four-by-eight sheets of plywood that will be used in boarding up abandoned houses.
In reaching out to the other organizations, Fleming found they had similar ideas and a natural partnership that benefits the community was formed.
“Anybody can do it. You just put paint on a board and this will add a level of visual interest,” said Fleming. “An event isn’t just one day but connects the community to art.”
Rounding out Art SoFo will be four live music performances and food and juice trucks.
While Fleming wants Art SoFo to be an annual event, she plans to grow it piece-by-piece into something people look forward to for what it offers and will add.
“We want to do each piece well rather than make it about volume to make it a beautiful event,” she said.
Free parking will be available at the Rocking Horse Center.
HOW TO GO
What: Art SoFo
Where: South Fountain Historic District, 600-800 block, Springfield
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
More info: www.facebook.com/ARTSOFO