Art Affair on the Square to combine with Urbana’s Second Saturday

Marcia Callicoat, CCAC executive director, which took over Art Affair on the Square last year, was looking for outlets that could draw a larger crowd. The answer was just a week ahead.

Second Saturday events are presented monthly from April through December by the SDUC, a subcommittee of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, attracting visitors to downtown Urbana to shop and dine with special themes.

Instead of splitting the events, the idea was to combine resources by moving Art Affair from its standard third Saturday in July slot to the second, which chamber executive director Sara Neer was also enthused about.

“We’re hoping for a great day. We’re excited to work together with the chamber,” Callicoat said.

The event’s namesake will see a broad range of art and artists available including metal, garden, fine, abstract, hand-made and crystal jewelry, pet portraits and more.

Performing arts are also a big part of the day with the CCAC bringing its Sounds of Summer series with music from country and bluegrass performer Larry Lyons at 11:30 a.m. on the courthouse steps, followed by Leah Mendenhall in the same location at 2 p.m.

The music will continue with the Champaign County Community Choir’s “Be the Light!” concert at 1 p.m. at the Gloria Theater and Kelli Campbell Trio at 4 p.m. at Urbana Brewing Co.

Callicoat is also excited for a new winery, 21 Barrels, which will offer ciders for the first time. Firefly Winery and Bokes Creek Winery will also offer various beverages.

The event will have kids and adult activities, food trucks and a live yoga demonstration by Sunflower Yoga at 11 a.m.

A different twist on art will be the live painting of a mural on the side wall of TeaBaggers Gourmet Teas and Coffees that visitors will be able to witness. Muralist Gail Wilson of St. Paris will be doing the abstract piece titled “Go. Be. Do.”

The mural should be finished in late July. A new public art fund will see more murals popping up throughout Champaign County in the future, including one in Mechanicsburg.

“We’re really excited for this mural and for the event being bigger than before,” said Neer.

HOW TO GO

What: Art Affair on the Square

Where: Monument Square, downtown Urbana

When: Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: free

More info: www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana/