Area couple shares 75-year love story: ‘It’s been a world of fun and very hard work’

When asked how Alfrieda knew he was the one, Maynard said, “She’s still guessing.”

They married after about a year of dating on April 3, 1948, at St. Patrick Church in Troy. In the first 10 years together, they started their family, which includes four daughters.

The couple worked hard together throughout their life in farming and construction. At one time they had a 200-acre farm and 100 cows. This meant they had a slew of tasks to do, including milking.

“We really worked hard,” Alfrieda said. “There was always another job and a lot of heavy work.”

Maynard was very handy in his younger days and could do just about anything. The couple remodeled 50 houses together and passed along their work ethic to their daughters. They said they’re very proud of the work they’ve done.

In between work, they did find time to travel. Alfrieda said they’ve traveled all over the world including Germany, France and Canada. She has a love for gardening, and at 90 years old, she won a prize for her flowers.

Maynard created beautiful stained glass pieces for 20 years. Together, they enjoy playing cards.

“It has just been a great life. It really has,” Alfrieda said. “If you work together there has to be a lot of give and take and we did work together all those years.”

With every marriage comes arguments and disagreements, but Alfrieda said, “We just argued and then shut up and went on to work.”

The couple is very happy with the life they have lived together, but said it does go by fast.

“It’s been a world of fun and very hard work,” Alfrieda said. “It’s a life that you just slip through. You don’t think about saving memories.”

The couple lives at Brookdale Troy, a senior living community. Over the years, they’ve been involved with St. Patrick Church.

They now attend ass at home every Sunday via television.