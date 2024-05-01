2 men found dead in Champaign County house, deputies investigate

Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies found two men dead inside a house between Urbana and Mechanicsburg on Wednesday morning, according to Chief Deputy Eric Holmes.

A woman who owns the property in the 7300 block of state Route 29 called 911 about 9 a.m. to say she had entered the house, found one person bleeding and another man dead and left the house to call for help, Holmes said.

Deputies arrived soon after to find two men dead, he said.

Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Champaign County deputies.

No additional information was available.

