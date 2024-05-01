Loren D. Callwood, 35, of Columbus, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 42, of Mount Sterling, warrant issued defendant jailed, guilty, no bond, public defender appointed.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 42, of 11 S. Shaffer St., improper use of 911, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Stanley D. Gibson, 21, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Alan J. Moore, 43, of 1440 Delta Road, Apt. H, theft, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Devon M. Tolson, 23, of 8301 Springfield Jamestown Road, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, guilty, continued, disposition in 3 months to obtain valid operator license, released on own recognizance bond.

Devon M. Tolson, 23, of 8301 Springfield Jamestown Road, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Lowell A. Short, 43, aggravated burglary, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, strangulation, dismissed.

Jorge L. Suarez, 57, of 357 E. Madison Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed, weapon/school safety zone, dismissed.

Jeffrey R. Caldwell, 30, of 1727 S. Smithville Road, theft, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Amanda D. Delong, 26, of 1750 Baker Road Lot 65, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Allen W. Moss, 47, of South Charleston, making false alarms, bench warrant ordered.

Karim S. Noisy, 53, of , criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Berkeley Pyle, 24, of Urbana, OVI, dismissed.

De’Vaughn Carter, 32, of Dayton, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Devin M. Morgan, 36, of 2002 Kenton St., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, driver license required, guilty, fine to be paid before end of probation, fined $100, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 24 months of probation, probation begins upon release from prison, defendant has affirmative duty to report to probation, to sign up immediately upon release as condition, of suspended sentence, restitution/fine/cost must be paid before end of probation, defendant must establish payment plan for restitution within 60 days of release, fined $250, failure to control, dismissed.