‘America’s Got Talent’ canine act coming to Springfield with ‘Puppy Pals Live’

Ventriloquist, juggler and magician Mike Hemmelgarn will open the show.

The cast is led by three poodles with different personalities. Show host Kenny Mikey said you could consider him the fourth dog along with a big inflatable one who is the fifth, but makes it clear who the top dogs are.

Rudy is a red standard poodle who’s a big hugger and looks deep into your eyes; Gizmo, a mini poodle, is described as a “big stinker” and the extrovert; and Cash, is the opposite of Gizmo, a toy poodle who is the best behaved and oldest of the trio. When it comes to entertaining, they love the spotlight.

“The show is heavy on everything like stunts, comedy, music, action and lots of big props,” Mikey said.

Mikey has plenty of show experience as a clown with the Ringling Bros. Circus. He stressed Rudy, Gizmo and Cash get a lot of love when not onstage, even sitting with him as he travels from show to show.

“They were our pets first and are so smart and talented. This is their playtime,” he said.

While you can sit back and enjoy the onstage antics, Mikey doesn’t think that will be much of an option. Attendees may get a chance to become part of the show or just get caught up in the high-energy and excitement.

“Show up ready to have a good time to see three adorable dogs doing incredible tricks,” he said. “It will be the most fun you’ve had this year.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Puppy Pals Live!”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Admission: adults $21.50-33.50 (convenience and handling charges will also be added); children 11-under $10 with adult admission

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org/event/puppy/