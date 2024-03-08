Hayward Middle School girls showcase painting talents on International Women’s Day

“We do a lot of different things ... we bring in women in different careers, (and) Tracey Tackett came in to talk to us about what it was like to be a city commissioner and also how she started her business Sip & Dipity, and the path that she took to get it,” Hanna said. “She gave them advice about high school and classes to take and different things.”

This class run by Tackett was a way to showcase the students’ talents and for them to learn more about her, Hanna said.