Trump attorneys post bond to support $83.3 million award to writer in defamation case

Hayward Middle School girls showcase painting talents on International Women’s Day

35 minutes ago
Eleven seventh-and eighth-grade girls from Hayward Middle School took part in a painting class with Sip & Dipity Paint Bar owner Tracey Tackett to celebrate International Women’s Day on Friday.

Many of the girls are members of the My Sister’s Keeper club, a mentorship program at the school, Hayward school counselor Carrie Hanna said.

“We do a lot of different things ... we bring in women in different careers, (and) Tracey Tackett came in to talk to us about what it was like to be a city commissioner and also how she started her business Sip & Dipity, and the path that she took to get it,” Hanna said. “She gave them advice about high school and classes to take and different things.”

This class run by Tackett was a way to showcase the students’ talents and for them to learn more about her, Hanna said.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

