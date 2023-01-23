Cedarville tour to key civil rights sites turns into 9-week class

During the course, Clark and Oliver teach from “The Movement” by Thomas C. Holt and “One Race, One Blood” by Ken Ham and Charles Ware; students interact with the material, engage in discussions and write in a journal. The tour then brings that material into focus.

“The purpose of the course is not to tell students what to think about practicing cultural competency, it is to help them discern what they believe and to articulate the evidence that supports their view,” Oliver said. “There’s been oppression in the United States, and it’s important to take an honest view of history and help students better understand civil rights history from a biblical worldview, and how it impacts race relations today.”

Senior Grace Gregory, an early education major from Downers Grove, Ill., was a member of the first class, saying it was “transformational.”

“I am mixed race, but never felt like I knew that much about African-American history. Having both the history in the classroom setting and the visual impact of seeing where the civil rights movement took place completely changed my understanding,” she said.

Gregory said one of the most impactful moments of the tour was visiting the 16th Street Church in Birmingham where four young girls died in a Ku Klux Klan bombing in 1963.

The tour was originally led by Murray Murdoch, distinguished professor of history who recently retired, but has since been revamped and turned into a course that can be substituted for general education social science requirements.

“Every student at Cedarville University, regardless of their major, will benefit professionally by being more culturally competent,” Oliver said. “To understand the current state of civil rights in America, one must know the history of civil rights in the United States, which has always been the focus of Cedarville’s civil rights initiative.”