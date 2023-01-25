A snow day bust? Why so many didn’t get snow overnight

3.0″ Oxford, OH

3.0″ Somerville, OH

2.5″ Batesville, IN

2.0-4.0″ for Dayton and surrounding areas

2.0″ Liberty, IN

1.9″ Groesbeck, OH

1.5″ Mason, OH

1.2″ Hamilton, OH

1.0″ Harveysburg, OH

1.0″ Maineville, OH

0.9″ Wilmington, OH

0.8″ Alpine, IN

0.5″ Loveland, OH

But what happened to the east and south? Warm air. We knew this was a possibility.

And this isn’t a meteorologist trying to say “gotcha” or anything to that effect. We know it’s frustrating when we call for 2-3″ inches of snowfall and you get nothing. Schools cancelled, schools delayed, people adjusted their plans or cancelled travel.

This system was definitely one of those that came down to a 30-50 mile shift in the track of the low pressure system. And when you think about scale of these weather systems, it’s a really small change. But when that shift is right over your town, it can make or break a snowy day and make it a rainy day instead.