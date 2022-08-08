A brother for Fiona! Cincinnati Zoo announces sex of baby hippo

Zoo officials said the new baby looks huge compared to its first baby hippo star, Fiona. Keepers estimated that the newborn weighs about 60 pounds.

“Fiona only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own,” said Gorsuch.

The baby’s estimated due date was set for Aug. 15, but caretakers said a hippo’s birth window could be 30 days before or after that estimation.

Zoo officials said Bibi and her newborn will be kept separated from 5-year-old Fiona and 19-year-old Tucker so that mom and baby have plenty of time to bond.

Don’t expect to see Bibi and her newborn right away. They will not be in front of the public, but the zoo said members have access to live cams in the outdoor habitat and can watch all the action at Hippo Cove from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.