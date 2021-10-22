Northwestern school board selects new treasurer

Jenna Ashbaugh will begin her new role on Jan. 1, according to a release from the school. She will replace Julie Gibson, who is retiring after serving the district since 2017.

“The Northwestern Local School Board is very excited about the hiring of Jenna Ashbaugh to be our next treasurer,” said Northwestern Board President Dr. Kevin Macy. “Jenna has extensive experience as a treasurer and is very well qualified for the position, and her passion for the job is evident. She has a strong desire to be a part of the Northwestern community, and we believe she will be a great asset here.”