Northwestern school board selects new treasurer

The Northwestern Local School District Board of Education has selected a new treasurer.
Jenna Ashbaugh will begin her new role on Jan. 1, according to a release from the school. She will replace Julie Gibson, who is retiring after serving the district since 2017.
“The Northwestern Local School Board is very excited about the hiring of Jenna Ashbaugh to be our next treasurer,” said Northwestern Board President Dr. Kevin Macy. “Jenna has extensive experience as a treasurer and is very well qualified for the position, and her passion for the job is evident. She has a strong desire to be a part of the Northwestern community, and we believe she will be a great asset here.”
Ashbaugh, who has a master’s degree in business administration from Ashland University, “has an extensive background in school finance.”
“Her passion for working in the schools began in Clark County when she started to pursue her school treasurer’s license. She began her career at the Springfield-Clark CTC as assistant treasurer in 2007. Since 2007, Jenna has held a position in every department in a school treasurer’s office,” the release stated.
Ashbaugh has been the treasurer for Northridge Local Schools in Dayton since 2017. She has previously served as the treasurer of Versailles Exempted Village Schools, assistant treasurer at Northmont City Schools, treasurer at Northmont Secondary Academy and interim treasurer at New Lebanon Schools.