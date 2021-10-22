Rice appointed Clark County Municipal Court Clerk

Sheila Rice will complete the term of longtime Clark County Municipal Court clerk Guy Ferguson, who passed away this month.
The Clark County Democratic Central Committee on Wednesday appointed Rice as the new clerk of courts during a special meeting at “The L” event center in Springfield through a majority vote. She received 34 votes while former county treasurer Michelle Harris and nominee David Farrell got four and one votes, respectively.
Ferguson, who died in his home on Oct. 9, had been clerk of courts since 1984. He graduated in 1968 from Springfield South High School and in 1972 from Central State University.
Ferguson’s term is set to expire in 2025.
The party’s central committee was tasked with appointing a person to take on the municipal court clerk role, and it had 15 days after Ferguson’s death to fill the position. It’s not clear at this time when Rice will start in her new role.
Rice is a graduate of Springfield High School. She works as a realtor for Coldwell Banker Heritage and as a property appraiser for the Clark County Sheriff’s office. Rice is also the owner of “The L.” Prior to working as a realtor, Rice served as owner and deputy registrar of Ohio License Bureau South for 20 years. She also served as deputy clerk of Clark County Common Pleas Court.
Rice unsuccessfully ran for Clark County Common Pleas Court clerk in 2020, challenging incumbent Melissa Tuttle. Her desire to be a clerk of courts has been a “lifelong goal,” she said.
“I’m so excited, humbled… I just can’t wait” to begin working in the role, she said. “It’s been a journey… I just feel blessed.”