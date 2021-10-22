Rice appointed Clark County Municipal Court Clerk

The Clark County Democratic Central Committee on Wednesday appointed Rice as the new clerk of courts during a special meeting at “The L” event center in Springfield through a majority vote. She received 34 votes while former county treasurer Michelle Harris and nominee David Farrell got four and one votes, respectively.

Ferguson, who died in his home on Oct. 9, had been clerk of courts since 1984. He graduated in 1968 from Springfield South High School and in 1972 from Central State University.