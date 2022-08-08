$500K grant for park and green space equity goes to local organization

Parks and green spaces are essential to community infrastructure that protect public health and promotes mental wellbeing. They provide opportunities for physical activity, time in nature, social connection, respite, reduce gun violence, and they also help mitigate the impacts of climate change by cooling temperatures, cleansing air, filtering stormwater and replenishing groundwater.

Marshall said all communities don’t have access to safe and well maintained parks and green spaces, and that’s why the organizations will establish the “Springfield Park and Green Space Ecosystem” to organize south side residents, organizations and allies to advocate for public policies and processes that remove governmental barriers to creating parks and activating vacant spaces.

According to Marshall, the funds will be used to:

Establish a coalition of place makers, residents and allies around land use, redevelopment, zoning, vacant lot activation, and related park equity issues;

Train residents, Black place makers and allies representing southwest neighborhoods to advocate for public policies and increase community awareness around public health, park access and land use equity; and

Conduct action research and make public policy recommendations that improve park and green space access.

The organization already has initial partners - through the Unified Collective including 1159 South CDC, Green Environmental Outreach, Melrose Acres, and the Young Black Professionals and Businesses of Springfield - but anticipates that list to grow and expect to hire a program manager and administrative assistant to help build capacity for the project.

“We are thrilled at being selected for such a groundbreaking award and to work with our established partners to improve health outcomes in our community. We look forward to engaging new advocates and neighborhood residents on policies for green space amenities that support the South Springfield community,” said Moses Mbeseha, co-founder of the organization.

The Conscious Connect mission is to reimagine and redevelop underutilized spaces for education, culture, peace and health, so that zip codes don’t define the success of children and families.

The P3 initiative is led and managed by Prevention Institute, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health, safety and wellbeing through thriving, equitable communities. Funding for this project is provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the largest philanthropy in the U.S. dedicated to improving health, and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, a national philanthropy supporting people and the planet for a more creative, equitable and sustainable future.