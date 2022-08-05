Thousands coming to Springfield-area schools to help with security

DeWine first launched the K-12 School Safety Grant Program in 2021 with an appropriation of $5 million, which was awarded in May to 98 schools in 27 counties.

This year, the Governor and legislature partnered to increase the grant program by an additional $100 million with support from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for DeWine’s office, said schools got the money they asked for, up to $50,000. Schools can apply for up to $50,000 in the next round of funding, she said, but no single school can get more than $100,000 this year.

Here are the awards by school district:

Clark County

Springfield City, total $800,000