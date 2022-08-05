Thousands coming to Springfield-area schools to help with security

Several Springfield area school districts are getting grants of up to $50,000 per building to step up security and safety.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff.
Individual schools received up to $50,000 in funding support, according to DeWine. This is part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program.
Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting, the governor’s office said.
“Helping schools pay for important security improvements is just one component of our comprehensive school safety approach that also supports the mental wellbeing of our kids and the work of local law enforcement to prevent crime,” DeWine said.
DeWine first launched the K-12 School Safety Grant Program in 2021 with an appropriation of $5 million, which was awarded in May to 98 schools in 27 counties.
This year, the Governor and legislature partnered to increase the grant program by an additional $100 million with support from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for DeWine’s office, said schools got the money they asked for, up to $50,000. Schools can apply for up to $50,000 in the next round of funding, she said, but no single school can get more than $100,000 this year.
Here are the awards by school district:
Clark County
Springfield City, total $800,000
- Clark Center Elementary, $50,000
- Fulton Elementary, $50,000
- Hayward Middle School, $50,000
- Keifer Center High School, $50,000
- Kenton Elementary, $50,000
- Kenwood Elementary, $50,000
- Lagonda Elementary, $50,000
- Lincoln Elementary, $50,000
- Mann Elementary, $50,000
- Perrin Woods Elementary, $50,000
- Roosevelt Middle School, $50,000
- Schaefer Middle School, $50,000
- Springfield High School, $50,000
- Snowhill Elementary, $50,000
- Snyder Park Elementary, $50,000
- Warder Park-Wayne Elementary, $50,000
