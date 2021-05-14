5 things to do in Springfield this weekend

Food trucks and vendors will be on site during event hours. Dining tents will be located in front of the Arts and Crafts building and next to the Kids building.

Extravaganza hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

General admission is $10 per person.

Early bird hours are 7 a.m. to noon on Friday. The cost per person for these special hours is $15.

All admission costs cover re-entry to event for the duration of the weekend.

Mobility scooter rentals are available on site from G’Daddys LLC. For more information about these services, please call 937-361-8266 or 937-321-9698.

For information about the event, please call 937-325-0053, visit their Facebook page, or visit their website https://springfieldantiqueshow.com/.

Matthew Allen Acoustic at Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant

Matthew Allen will be performing live Friday night at Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant.

The restaurant is located at 42 N Fountain Avenue in Springfield.

Live acoustic music will be from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission is free.

For more information, please visit the Facebook pages of the artist or the restaurant.

Kids to Parks Day Nature Hike

In honor of National Kids to Parks Day, the National Trail Parks and Recreation District will be hosting a nature event for local kids on Saturday.

The event will take place at Perrin Woods Park at 1551 Southern Parkway in Springfield.

Kids to Parks Day is a national day of outdoor play celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May, organized by the National Park Trust.

The event will include a hike and other activities at the park.

Participating children will receive activity bags, and choose from sports or nature themed bags.

To register for the event, please visit apm.activecommunities.com/ntprd/Activity_Search/kids-to-park-nature-hike/2829.

For more information about National Kids to Parks Day, please visit https://www.ntprd.org/.

Lifting The Veil: The Bushnell Banquet Center

The Bushnell Banquet Center will be unveiling its newly renovated facility Sunday.

The unveiling will be take place 1 to 5 p.m. at the lower level at 14 E. Main Street in Springfield.

Admission is free.

Renovations include upgrades and refinishing to venue rooms, a bridal suite, and the restrooms.

Local vendors will be onsite and door prizes will be part of the event.

Parking is available on the street and at the Bushnell Parking Garage.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page or call 937-324-2006.

Blessing of the Bikes

Blessing of the Bikes for Springfield will take place Sunday, hosted by the Central Community Center.

This event is for motorcycle riders to have their bikes blessed for safety as the riding season begins.

The event will be at High Street United Methodist Church at 230 E. High Street in Springfield.

Admission is free.

Live music, free food, and free drinks will be provided.

Donations are accepted in support of the local community.

For more information, please visit the event’s Facebook page.