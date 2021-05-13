With federal approval of vaccine for 12-15 year-olds, Clark County will ‘move forward’ to vaccinate younger teens

“I am encouraged that the FDA has already updated Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization to include youth ages 12-15. Following a recommendation, as soon as Wednesday, from the ACIP and the CDC, Ohio will immediately expand vaccine eligibility to youth ages 12 to 15 and provide appropriate guidance for parents, guardians and vaccine providers across the state,” DeWine said in a statement. “Vaccinations are our way back to a more normal life.”

The Pfizer vaccine had previously been approved to be used on those 16 and 17. As of Wednesday, it is the only vaccine in the United States authorized for ages that low. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and older.

Clark County’s clinics offer all three vaccines.

Canada was the first country to expand use of the Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and older. Parents, school administrators and public health officials elsewhere have eagerly awaited approval for the shot for younger children, the Associated Press reported.

Clark County had 14,032 cases and 299 deaths of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Wednesday, 51,084 vaccination shots had been given in Clark County. Roughly 38% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Just over 34% is fully vaccinated.