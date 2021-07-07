5 places to celebrate World Chocolate Day in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties

For more information about The Peanut Shoppe, visit the shop’s Facebook page, or the website at https://ohiopeanutshoppe.com/.

Winans Chocolates & Coffees

Winans is another local favorite for those in the region, providing Western and Central Ohio with confectionary goodness since 1961.

Although the company now includes coffee on the menu, Winans was originally founded as a family-owned business of hand-dipped chocolate. Today, the company still produces its fine chocolates from the Winans Chocolate Factory in Piqua for all 20 retail locations in Ohio.

Specialty chocolates include buckeyes, chocolate covered fruit, chocolate covered pretzels, and the signature “Wurtle,” a play on the chocolate-and-nut turtle treat, originally called “Piquette” by the brothers who started the company.

Winans has two locations in Springfield, at 32 North Fountain Ave, and 1402 N. Limestone St, open till 8 p.m. today.

For more information on the store, or to see the full selection, visit https://www.winanscandies.com/.

Marie’s Candies

Since 1956, Marie’s Candies have been a favorite for those in Logan County and the surrounding area.

According to the shop’s website, the business was started by polio-stricken farmer and his wife, Marie, who the business is named after. The couple’s hobby of giving away homemade candies gave way to starting the business, which has now been handed down through their family.

Marie’s Candies is located at 311 Zanesfield Rd in West Liberty, and features bulk chocolate, assorted boxes, specially molded chocolates, and more.

The store is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To view the full selection, or to learn more, visit https://mariescandies.com/index.html.

Carmazzi’s Candy & General Store

Established in 1893, Carmazzi’s remains a staple for those in Champaign County.

The store remains at its original location today, at 100 S. Main St in the downtown Urbana square.

Among many other items, the store features a wide variety of candies, including chocolates, in their bulk candy selection, and gift baskets.

Carmazzi’s is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit https://www.carmazzisgeneralstore.com/.

City Sweets & Creamery

City Sweets & Creamery is known for their ice cream and cakes, but the store features several fine chocolates as well.

The shop is located at 222 S Main St in Bellefontaine, and is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to their main sweets menu, the store features buckeyes, chocolate covered cookies, hot chocolate blends, fudge, and more.

To learn more about the shop, visit their Facebook page.