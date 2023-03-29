Parts of $4.6 million Clark County project on hold after Home Road explosion

Explore New Springfield performing arts academy plans showcase

Clark County’s DJFS visitation center also remains closed following the incident, but services at the center have been moved to Clark County DJFS’ Lagonda Avenue site, Martycz said.

Renovation work at the complex’s gym building continues, according to a county spokesperson.

The nearby Clark County 911 center, which opened last month, was not damaged during the explosion and fire.

The March 21 propane tank explosion injured three construction workers, two of whom were hospitalized for non-life-threatening burn injuries and one of whom was treated on scene. No county employees were in the impacted buildings at the time.

Explore Clark County educators recognized for excellence

Martycz said both workers are recovering well.

The Springfield Fire Division Station #7, doors down from the explosion site, responded to extinguish flames and tended to workers in an old children’s home building after the explosion.

A few cars of workers parked near the building project were also damaged from the explosion, some catching fire.

Springfield deputy fire chief Matt Smith said the explosion was unusual, as typically propane explosions happen in remote areas like farms and not in clusters of buildings.

No nearby Springfield City Schools buildings were directly affected. Student arrivals at Roosevelt Middle School were affected temporarily.