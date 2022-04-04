4 Wittenberg students to receive Dave Maurer scholarship

Four Wittenberg University students will receive the Dave Maurer Honorary Endowed Scholarship, which has been given each year since 2008.
Maurer was a Wittenberg coach, athletics administrator, professor and National College Football Hall of Famer.
“The Dave Maurer Honorary Scholarship is awarded to male students with financial need who have demonstrated such qualities as self-discipline, teamwork, cooperation, self-confidence, pride in accomplishment, competitive spirit, and the ability to deal with adversity,” a release from the university said.
The scholarship will be presented to Brady Ankrom, class of 2025, from Williamstown, West Virginia, who is an exercise science major; Aloysious Kamara, class of 2024, from Columbus, a sports management major; Owen Treece, class of 2025, from Ohio City, who is currently undecided about a major; and David Reininger, Jr., class of 2023, from Cincinnati, who is a finance major.
“Maurer, who would have celebrated his 90th birthday on March 18, remains one of the most beloved Wittenberg leaders and mentors in the illustrious history of the University’s intercollegiate athletics program, especially among the student-athletes he guided on and off the field during his 40 years (1955-95) as an athletics administrator, professor and coach of the Tiger football, swimming, track and field, and golf teams,” the release stated.
After being an assistant football coach for over a decade and his team winning seven Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) championships during that time, Maurer took over in 1969 from fellow National College Football Hall of Famer Bill Edwards. He posted a career record of 129-23-3, a .842 winning percentage, which was best among active coaches at that time.
In his 15 seasons as head coach, Maurer’s teams went undefeated three times, won seven OAC championships, went to two NCAA Division III football national championships and won the West Region title in 1969. The 1978 and 1979 squads finished second in the NCAA Division III Tournament, and he served as assistant coach for two other national title teams in the 1960s.
During his time, Maurer earned national coach of the year honors twice, district coach of the year four times, conference coach of the year five times, and was inducted into the National College Football Hall of Fame in 1991.
