4 Wittenberg students to receive Dave Maurer scholarship

After being an assistant football coach for over a decade and his team winning seven Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) championships during that time, Maurer took over in 1969 from fellow National College Football Hall of Famer Bill Edwards. He posted a career record of 129-23-3, a .842 winning percentage, which was best among active coaches at that time.

In his 15 seasons as head coach, Maurer’s teams went undefeated three times, won seven OAC championships, went to two NCAA Division III football national championships and won the West Region title in 1969. The 1978 and 1979 squads finished second in the NCAA Division III Tournament, and he served as assistant coach for two other national title teams in the 1960s.

During his time, Maurer earned national coach of the year honors twice, district coach of the year four times, conference coach of the year five times, and was inducted into the National College Football Hall of Fame in 1991.