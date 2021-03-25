3 family members, several others call 911 regarding 2 shot in Springfield Twp.

Several 911 callers told dispatch that the driver of a vehicle on I-70 was “all over the road.”

“He’s about crashed three or four times now,” one caller said. “He’s been swerving constantly.”

A separate caller told dispatch he was behind the suspect vehicle.

“He keeps firing shots out his window. I’m right behind the vehicle. ... He made five shots in front of us. He’s been firing shots all the way down the freeway. He almost caused a wreck,” the caller said. “Before when he was driving really erratic, the shots were coming from the passenger side.”

When crews arrived, Clark said police found a shooting victim on I-70 with wounds to both the side and leg.

According to one of the 911 calls, a woman said her husband was shot in the ribs and the thigh from gunshots that were being fired from another car.

Deputies then found a second victim who had been shot in the head on East Leffel Lane near Clark State College before driving to the USA Inn and Suites nearby.

“My (family member) just called me and said he got shot in the head,” one 911 caller told dispatch.

A second 911 caller, who also said he was a family member, said the victim was conscious and talking.

“My (family member) got shot in the head,” another caller told dispatch. “He’s bleeding out of his head... He’s conscious.”

Both gunshot victims, whose identities have not been released, were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Their conditions were unknown, Clark said, but both victims were alert and talking at the hospital.

It’s unknown whether the shootings are connected, but Clark said the sheriff’s office suspects they might be.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Springfield Police Division and Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post all assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.