Champaign Economic Partnership announces two new board members

The Champaign Economic Partnership, which works to stimulate economic growth in the county, has welcomed two new members on its board of trustees as well as a new administrative assistant.
Jerome Armstrong has been selected as a financial representative and Brad Winner has been selected as the leisure/entertainment representative on the board.
Lynette Moody will serve as the Champaign Economic Partnership’s new administrative assistant, according to post on the organization’s website.
Armstrong has served as a financial advisor for about 20 years with Fifth Third Securities, Chase Investment Services, and now Edward Jones in Urbana, according to the post.
Winner works for his family’s businesses, including four grocery stores, a franchised food chain and MIXX165, a full-service restaurant in Mechanicsburg, the post said.
Moody worked for Hearth and Home of Urbana, first as activities director, then as assistant manager, before joining the Champaign Economic Partnership.
The Champaign Economic Partnership was created work and foster relationships with consultants and companies in order to better stimulate economic development in Champaign County.
It serves as a private/public partnership with 70% of its board members coming from the private industry.