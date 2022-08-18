Southeastern schools hire new dean of students, athletic director

Southeastern Local School District has hired a new dean of students and athletic director.
A.J. Woods was hired by the school board on Aug. 2 at a special meeting.
Woods was teaching fifth grade math, but will now serve grades 7-12 at the Jr./Sr. High School, as well as continue to be the high school varsity football coach.
“I am extremely honored and excited to be given the opportunity here at Southeastern Local School District. This is a place I hold very near and dear to my heart,” Woods said.
Woods, of South Charleston, and his Wife, Ashley, have two daughters, Audrey and Abby. He went to high school at Southeastern and then to college at Wright State University.
He started his education career at Graham Local Schools teaching science from 2013-17 and was the head football coach from 2015-17. He then moved back to South Charleston to teach middle school math from 2017-22 and has been the head football coach since 2020.
