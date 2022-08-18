Northeastern Schools to dedicate new building

SOUTH VIENNA — The Northeastern Local School District will host a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Northeastern Pre-K through 12th grade school building this weekend.
The ceremony will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 140 W. Main St. in South Vienna.
The Northeastern High School Jets Cheerleaders, Marching Jets and Northeastern Choir will perform at the ceremony. Members of the Northeastern Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter, a National Three-Star Chapter, will also be stationed throughout the building to help community members as they walk through the new facility.
The district is building new campuses for Northeastern and Kenton Ridge for nearly $120 million, with the state picking up about 40% of the cost. The Northeastern site will open this fall, and the Kenton Ridge site is expected to open in 2023.
“We are excited to be in the new Northeastern PreK-12 building, and we cannot wait for our teachers and staff members to begin settling into their spaces,” Superintendent John Kronour said previously. “We are also looking forward to welcoming the community into the new building on Saturday when they will have an opportunity to tour the facility.”
The new Northeastern site is a two-story building, and the new Kenton Ridge site is a three-story building. Both buildings will have separate entries for the high school and elementary school side.
The district is spending $42 million on the Northeastern site and $57 million on Kenton Ridge building. One of the new buildings is located on the northeastern side of the district, adjacent to the former South Vienna school, and the other building is on the property near the current Kenton Ridge High School.
Voters approved a 37-year, $79 million bond issue for two new Pre-K-through-12 facilities in May 2018. In addition, the state will contribute 40%, or $40 million, to the project through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, bringing the total cost of the two schools to nearly $120 million.
