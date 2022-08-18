Northeastern Schools to dedicate new building

The new Northeastern site is a two-story building, and the new Kenton Ridge site is a three-story building. Both buildings will have separate entries for the high school and elementary school side.

The district is spending $42 million on the Northeastern site and $57 million on Kenton Ridge building. One of the new buildings is located on the northeastern side of the district, adjacent to the former South Vienna school, and the other building is on the property near the current Kenton Ridge High School.

Voters approved a 37-year, $79 million bond issue for two new Pre-K-through-12 facilities in May 2018. In addition, the state will contribute 40%, or $40 million, to the project through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, bringing the total cost of the two schools to nearly $120 million.