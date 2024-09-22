2 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in New Carlisle

58 minutes ago
A two-vehicle crash in New Carlisle seriously injured two people Saturday.

Crews responded to reports of a serious injury crash around 5:37 p.m. at West Lake Avenue near Greenhart Drive, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A westbound GMC Envoy that traveled left of center hit a parked Chevrolet Silverado on West Lake Avenue facing eastbound, OSHP said. An occupant of the Silverado was hit by the GMC Envoy as she exited the vehicle.

Two people were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Twp. Fire Department, Pike Twp. Fire Department, New Carlisle Fire Department, Worden’s Thomas’ Towing and Maines Towing assisted on scene.

