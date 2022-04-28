springfield-news-sun logo
2 from Springfield, 1 from Dayton top winners of Dye Hard 5K

Kaylee Yontz, first place overall winner and women’s first place winner of the Dye Hard 5K. She received her award from Melissa Tuttle, Clerk of Common Pleas Court. Contributed

Two people from Springfield and one from Dayton were awarded the top three winners of the sixth annual Dye Hard 5K color run.

The annual Dye Hard 5K is a race where participants get showered with colored powder while running the route at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Kayley Yontz, 17, of Springfield, was the first place overall winner; Christian Rembold, 19, of Springfield, was the second place overall winner and first place men’s finisher; and Marcus Clark, 37, of Dayton, was the third place overall winner and men’s second place finisher, according to Developmental Disabilities of Clark County.

Each winner received plaques from Melissa Tuttle, Clerk of Common Pleas Court, and medals were given to the winners of each age group.

Over 1,000 people participated in the event this year, with proceeds benefiting the Developmental Disabilities Endowment Fund of the Springfield Foundation.

“The purpose of the Dye Hard 5K is to raise awareness, friends, and funds,” said race coordinator Melissa Baker. “This event is for people of all abilities to enjoy, while giving our community the opportunity show they care about people who have a disability. Participants in the Dye Hard show their support for our most vulnerable citizens.”

For more race results, visit www.finishtimingresults.com/2022/04-24-DyeHard/. For more information and photos from the race, visit the Dye Hard 5K Facebook or Instagram page.

