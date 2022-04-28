2 from Springfield, 1 from Dayton top winners of Dye Hard 5K

The annual Dye Hard 5K is a race where participants get showered with colored powder while running the route at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Kayley Yontz, 17, of Springfield, was the first place overall winner; Christian Rembold, 19, of Springfield, was the second place overall winner and first place men’s finisher; and Marcus Clark, 37, of Dayton, was the third place overall winner and men’s second place finisher, according to Developmental Disabilities of Clark County.