Oesterlen Services for Youth names new CEO

Maurice Ware will officially begin his new role on Monday, according to a release from Oesterlen. He will replace Donald Warner, who served as the executive director for 21 years.

“Mr. Ware’s vision and strategic plan will position Oesterlen for growth while continuing to provide the highest level of care to our clients. The Board of Directors and Search Committee, after a nationwide search, is confident that Ware is the best person to lead Oesterlen as he represents the best in behavioral and mental health leadership. He will bring the knowledge and innovation the position requires to continue to support the individuals Oesterlen serves,” said David Runk, Oesterlen Board President.