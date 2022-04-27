Oesterlen Services for Youth names new CEO

BreakingNews
Kings Island to host 50th anniversary celebration ceremony on Friday
Oesterlen Services for Youth has named a new chief executive officer of the agency.

Maurice Ware will officially begin his new role on Monday, according to a release from Oesterlen. He will replace Donald Warner, who served as the executive director for 21 years.

“Mr. Ware’s vision and strategic plan will position Oesterlen for growth while continuing to provide the highest level of care to our clients. The Board of Directors and Search Committee, after a nationwide search, is confident that Ware is the best person to lead Oesterlen as he represents the best in behavioral and mental health leadership. He will bring the knowledge and innovation the position requires to continue to support the individuals Oesterlen serves,” said David Runk, Oesterlen Board President.

ExploreJUST IN: Ex-AFRL commander sentenced in court-martial at Wright-Patterson

Ware brings more than 17 years of behavioral and mental health experience and over seven years in executive leadership roles, the release stated. He previously served as the vice president of residential services at The Buckeye Ranch, a mental health services provider for children and families in Columbus.

Ware said he entered the behavioral health field because he wanted to help people and make a difference in their lives.

“This work of providing hope and healing to individuals has become my passion and mission. I am looking forward to leading Oesterlen to the next level and strengthening our continuum of services so we can continue our 119-year legacy of providing empowering programming to children, youth, and families for the next 119 years,” he said.

ExplorePop duo including local grad performs in American Song Contest semifinals

He has a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology from Western Michigan University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Management from Northwood University.

The CEO search process was led by the Oesterlen Board Search Committee Chair, Mary Jo Zembar, and a search committee composed of board representatives and an Oesterlen staff member. The search committee was assisted by Gronlund Sayther Brunkow, a consulting firm that specializes in fundraising and executive search for non-profit organizations.

