Cottrel: Bethel Baptist Church celebrates past while looking ahead

On Sunday, more than 150 members and guests filled the modern sanctuary to celebrate Bethel Baptist Church’s first 200 years. After worship led by Pastor Eric Swenson, a large dinner was served and the historical displays were exhibited. Ceremonial ringing of the old church bell was a highlight.

This event has been years in the making. Members were able to build upon displays created 25 years ago for the 175-year celebration and to add even more photos and information.

In the entranceway Chris Lovelock constructed a wall of posters that featured photos of members and the original buildings. Bonnie Hardacre contributed framed photos of the church as it expanded over the years.

No one was labeled in the all-church group photos taken at the last centennial and other gatherings, but members were able to look at family photos and recognize great grandparents as children sitting in the front row. That was how they were able to date the photos.

Thanks to the careful attention of members and friends, the church had a plethora of photos, scrapbooks and clippings. There were black and white then colorful photos of Sunday school activities, Bible Schools, Living Nativities and all those wonderful church activities that build memories.

Long detailed lists of pastors and moderators since 1822 were posted in the halls. Three giant charts listed in careful penmanship the names of all members since 1822. Many of the names looked a lot like the names we now see on the mailboxes in the area and in the phonebooks. Some things truly never change.

Two bulletin boards were dedicated to the church’s support of missionaries all over the world. Bonnie pointed out that Bethel Baptist has often been number one in the state for its mission giving. And that continues. They already have an entire room full of clothing slated to be sent to Ukraine.

From 1975 to 2021 the Joy Nursery School held classes in the Sunday school area of the church. To remember this, many of the class roster photos have been posted in the hallway where the classes were held. They are looking for more photos of the early years and hope early attendees will have some.

The church’s bicentennial celebration was not over in one day. Other events are being planned although exact dates have not yet been selected. In May new members will be welcomed in a ceremony and those who have been members for more than 50 years will be honored. June will bring the annual Vacation Bible School. In August plans are being made to have baptisms in the creek as they were long ago.

Special music will be presented by the choir, bell choir and children’s choir. A large booklet is being prepared. A calendar of church photos is being sold to make money to refurbish stones in the cemetery. Event dates will be posted at Bethel.today.com

As Bethel Baptist Church celebrates its past it is also looking to its future with a welcoming interactive Sunday School area and modern classrooms for the youth as it continues to tell to a new generation the same story told in that old wooden church long ago.