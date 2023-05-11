2 finalists named for Springfield fire chief’s job

The city is in the midst of efforts to build four new fire stations. The department has 130 sworn staff members.

The salary range for the fire chief position was listed as $118,810 to $151,736, including a high fringe benefit offering and a 24% employer contribution to the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund, according to the job posting.

Springfield hired a local government consulting firm, Management Advisory Group (MAG), to assist with recruiting in the fire chief search.

MAG collected input from staff and community members about the next chief, then began a nationwide search for applicants, including internal submissions. City officials interviewed candidates, and MAG conducted an assessment process.

The next fire chief will be selected by Heck and affirmed by Springfield City Commission, the city release said.