2 dead, 2 injured in Clark County crash Saturday night

A two-vehicle crash in Springfield Saturday night killed two people and injured two others.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the people as Robert Thomas, 20, of Urbana, and Megan Branam, 26, of Springfield.

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 10:54 p.m. at the 800 block of East County Line Road.

OSHP said the two vehicles traveled in opposite directions and collided head-on, which killed two people and injured two other people.

Thomas and Branam were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the patrol.

A third occupant was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash to determine whether speed or impaired driving were factors.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Urbana Twp. EMS, Moorefield Twp. EMS, and Dan’s Towing and Recovery assisted on scene.

East County Line Road was closed during the on-scene investigation and reopened at 3:10 a.m.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.