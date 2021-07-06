Mechanicsburg schools to add levy on November ballot

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School Board of Education has elected to add a levy on the November ballot to help finance a new facility and replace the high pitch roofs on the existing school building, according to a district official.
The Three Mill Permanent Improvement Levy would generate $347,500 annually, according to the Champaign County Auditor. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $105 per year.
“The goal of the facility is to provide a large multipurpose field house. The structure would include multiple playing courts that could be used by all athletics, locker rooms, an athletic training room, classrooms, community/meeting space, and other associated spaces. The space would not only support student groups but also increase access to our youth and community based programs,” said Superintendent Danielle Prohaska.
“The district has worked to increase program options for students since the current facility opened in 2007. Additional programs require more classroom space. At this time, we have no open classroom space within the buildings and have already converted storage and office space into small group learning spaces,” Prohaska added.
The building would be in a practice field space to have adjacent parking and access to classroom spaces closest to the main building on campus, Prohaska said.
The projected cost of the project is $5,000,000, and financing is tied to the potential Permanent Improvement levy.
Along with a new facility, the levy would also help replace the high pitch roofs.
“The current high pitch roofs were a source of leaks and needed repair. The district has been replacing the original roof structure of the building in phases over the last few years,” Prohaska said.
Since 2007 when the current facility opened, the district has grown in size of students and programming options, “which has strained the existing classroom space in the district.”
“The district has remarkable athletic and arts departments and partners with local youth organizations in the community to utilize school facilities after school hours and on the weekends. The need for more space to best serve our students, families, programs, and communities is apparent and this project will help meet this pressing need,” Prohaska said.
Final details for the facility are still being worked out. The next steps are to finalize the facility, add the levy to the November ballot and share information with the public.
“The community approval of the levy will determine remaining timelines and next steps,” Prohaska said.