Mechanicsburg schools to add levy on November ballot

The projected cost of the project is $5,000,000, and financing is tied to the potential Permanent Improvement levy.

Along with a new facility, the levy would also help replace the high pitch roofs.

“The current high pitch roofs were a source of leaks and needed repair. The district has been replacing the original roof structure of the building in phases over the last few years,” Prohaska said.

Since 2007 when the current facility opened, the district has grown in size of students and programming options, “which has strained the existing classroom space in the district.”

“The district has remarkable athletic and arts departments and partners with local youth organizations in the community to utilize school facilities after school hours and on the weekends. The need for more space to best serve our students, families, programs, and communities is apparent and this project will help meet this pressing need,” Prohaska said.

Final details for the facility are still being worked out. The next steps are to finalize the facility, add the levy to the November ballot and share information with the public.

“The community approval of the levy will determine remaining timelines and next steps,” Prohaska said.