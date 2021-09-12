Clark-Shawnee school district residents to vote on substitute levy in November

The proposed substitute levy will combine two existing levies that would not raise taxes, according to the district. The substitute levy is a continuing 12.5-mill levy that would continue to generate $4.7 million for district operations.

”A substitute levy is a new type of levy available to Ohio schools that combines existing levies without raising taxes,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “Through the substitute levy, the district would reduce costs of renewing existing levies at the ballot box and would ensure that new construction in our district helps fund our schools.”