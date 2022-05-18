2 Clark County organizations awarded nearly $20K to support literacy, education

Grant recipients can use the funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs, including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam, and helping individuals learn English.

A full list of grant recipients can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.

The Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations since 1993, helping more than 15.4 million. Each year, the foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers.

Last year, the Springfield City School District Board of Education was awarded $9,983 and the Clark County Literacy Coalition was awarded $8,000. In 2020, the Clark County Literacy Coalition was awarded $10,000 and the Springfield City Board of Education was awarded $9,983.