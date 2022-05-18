springfield-news-sun logo
2 Clark County organizations awarded nearly $20K to support literacy, education

Two Clark County groups have been awarded literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

Dollar General Literacy Foundation issued grants to support programs.

Two Clark County nonprofit organizations have been awarded nearly $20,000 in grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The Springfield City School District Board of Education was awarded $9,983 and the Clark County Literacy Coalition was awarded $10,000, according to a release from the company.

The Foundation awarded $300,000 in literacy grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools as part of nearly $8.2 million awarded throughout the 47 states where Dollar General operates to support literacy programs, a press release stated. The grants are expected to impact more than 11,000 individuals.

Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, said these grants further demonstrate their commitment to serving teachers and students.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation believes everyone should have access to programs that help strengthen reading and build critical literacy skills, and teachers should have the tools needed for quality classroom instruction. We are proud to offer grants to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that help increase access to education and inspire innovation, helping to build brighter futures for all families,” Torr said.

Grant recipients can use the funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs, including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam, and helping individuals learn English.

A full list of grant recipients can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.

The Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations since 1993, helping more than 15.4 million. Each year, the foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers.

Last year, the Springfield City School District Board of Education was awarded $9,983 and the Clark County Literacy Coalition was awarded $8,000. In 2020, the Clark County Literacy Coalition was awarded $10,000 and the Springfield City Board of Education was awarded $9,983.

