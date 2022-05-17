United Senior Services honors 3 at annual Senior Day Celebration

Wozniak was nominated by fellow gardener Roger Ranks of the Master Gardeners of Clark County. He is retired from Civil Service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, volunteers with the Master Gardeners, helps prepare free tax returns through AARP, and volunteers at Springfield Regional.

Hanlon was nominated by his friend and USS Receptionist Medrith Avery. He retired after 31 years of service at International, volunteers several times a week at the Springfield Soup Kitchen, joined the Springfield Civic Theater, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for 22 years, the Clark County Economic Development Association for 15 years, the board of the Clark County American Red Cross for 15 years, has been an ambassador and senior volunteer with USS for 17 years, and has volunteered with Junior Achievement for many years.

“I am so pleased to recognize these three members of our community for their outstanding service and leadership. They are an inspiration to us all, and USS is grateful for their years of dedication to helping others,” said Maureen Fagans, CEO.