13 candidates elected to Clark County school boards

Potter led the race with 20.95% of the votes, followed by Culp’s 18.07%, and Hundley received 17.28%, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

Potter said she has volunteered for the community for the past 25 years and wanted to continue that.

“I wanted to continue to help our community, staff, and students. I’m thankful for the support from my husband and kids and overwhelmed by the support from our community. I’m ready to get to work,” she said.

Incumbent Hardy received 16.91%, Conover had 14.94% and Schrier received 11.86%, according to the results.

Conover said even though he didn’t get a seat, he feels like he’s already won and is “booking his campaign as a win, no matter what the vote” because he worked with the “best campaign manager,” his wife Carol, neighbors and friends.

Although Schrier didn’t win, she said she wishes the winners well and encourages them to “embrace their oath of office and strive to continue to improve our schools for our students, parents and community members.”

Northeastern

Northeastern had seven candidates running for three seats - Jeff Caivano, Christopher Chapman, Jeff Collins, Sam Monroe, Kent Pollock, Chris Thompson and Jeff Yinger.

Incumbent Yinger and Collins, and newcomer Thompson were elected to the board of education, according to results.

Yinger led the race with 22.25% of the votes, followed by Collin’s 17.28%, and Thompson received 16.22%, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

Yinger thanked the residents for reelecting him and was humbled to have the highest vote.

“This was a concerted, grassroots effort that shows me just how much folks trust my judgment and leadership,” he said. “I think that our good citizens have elected a great team and look forward to working with them on helping our students have the best education possible in Clark County.”

Collins said he was “thankful for the opportunity to work towards making our school district the best it can be.”

Monroe received 12.25%, Chapman had 12%, Caivano had 10.67% and Pollock received 9.13%, according to results.

Although they didn’t win a seat, Monroe said it was a great learning experience and will continue to support the district, and Chapman said he thanks his supporters and hopes the members will stay true to their campaign promises.

Southeastern

Southeastern had three candidates running for two open seats - Hans Eriksen, Shawn Jackson and Greg Rice.

Newcomer Rice and incumbent Eriksen were elected to the board of education, according to results.

Rice led the race with 38.75%, followed by Eriksen’s 34.31%, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

Rice said “god reigns, either way” after winning the race. He said he ran for a seat to continue keeping parents informed and involved in the education process and encourage students to be good citizens.

Incumbent Jackson received 26.94% of the votes, according to the results.

Jackson said he is proud to have served and will continue to support and advocate for the community.

Springfield

Springfield had three candidates running for two open seats - Carol Dunlap, Michael Skavaril and Stephanie Stephens.

Newcomer Stephens and incumbent Dunlap were elected to the board of education, according to results.

Stephens led the race with 41.72% of the votes, followed by Dunlap’s 39.73%, and Skavaril received 18.55%, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

Stephens said she ran for a seat on the board to help the children and families in the community.

“I will help as a parent and a board member,” she said. “I will be a positive presence for the community.”

Dunlap said she is honored to be reelected.

“I pledge to serve to the best of my ability to warrant trust, confidence and support from the community. As a board member, I will continue to provide leadership and direction which will result in the best possible educational opportunities and experiences for all of the students and staff of the district,” she said.

Although Skavaril lost, he said this was a great learning experience and that he plans to stay active and supportive of the district and the community.

Tecumseh

Tecumseh had six candidates running for three open seats - Tom Cress, Sam George, Michael Heironimus Jr., Sue Anne Martin, Suzanne Slagell and Jon Stafford.

Newcomer Stafford and incumbents Martin and Slagell were elected to the board of education, according to results.

Stafford led the race with 19.50$ of the votes, followed by Martin’s 18.11%, and Slagell received 17.75%, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

Stafford said he is looking forward to working with the current members and getting to know them.

“I served on the board on an interim basis in the past and was fortunate to have four other board members that had been on for a long time. Hopefully I will be able to share some of their wisdom that I learned along the way,” he said.

Martin said she’s exited to continue being a part of the board.

“I’m thankful that the voters of our school district saw the continued need for steady and thoughtful leadership for the school board. I believe that Tecumseh Local has many good things going on and our students deserve our very best,” she said.

Slagell said it’s been an honor to serve the district and thanks the voters for their support.

“I will continue to represent out community to the best of my abilities and advocate for the students, families, and staff of our district for the next four years. I look forward to being a part of positive change and progress in our community,” she said.

Heironimus received 16.94% of the votes, Cress has 15.02% and George received 12.68%, according to the results.

Although he didn’t win, Heironimus said he thanks everyone who voted for him and congratulated the winners.