Springfield wants residents to connect with neighbors, first responders on National Night Out

Event to be held Aug. 5
The Springfield Fire Division's Battalion Chief Jeremy Linn talks with a family about having an escape plan for their home in case of a fire on Aug. 1, 2023 during National Night Out in Veteran's Park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The Springfield Fire Division's Battalion Chief Jeremy Linn talks with a family about having an escape plan for their home in case of a fire on Aug. 1, 2023 during National Night Out in Veteran's Park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
49 minutes ago
A city event that helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie for safer places to live will be held next month.

Springfield Police Division will host its annual National Night Out celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.

“We’re excited to once again bring National Night Out to our community,” said Springfield Officer and event organizer Zach Massie. “It’s a great way for neighbors to connect with local first responders and build lasting relationships in a fun and relaxed setting.”

Wyatt Haugen tries to touch the giant bubble his sister, Kali, was creating with a hoola hoop Tuesday, August 6, 2024 during the National Night Out in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The night will including free food, games, prizes, a bicycle raffle, inflatable park, safety vehicle tours from participating agencies and a visit from the 7-Eleven Slurpee Truck serving free Slurpees.

The event is hosted by the city of Springfield Police Division in collaboration with the Springfield Fire and Rescue Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

For updates or more information, visit the “Springfield Police Division (City of Springfield Ohio)” Facebook page.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.