Springfield wants residents to connect with neighbors, first responders on National Night Out

“We’re excited to once again bring National Night Out to our community,” said Springfield Officer and event organizer Zach Massie. “It’s a great way for neighbors to connect with local first responders and build lasting relationships in a fun and relaxed setting.”

The night will including free food, games, prizes, a bicycle raffle, inflatable park, safety vehicle tours from participating agencies and a visit from the 7-Eleven Slurpee Truck serving free Slurpees.

The event is hosted by the city of Springfield Police Division in collaboration with the Springfield Fire and Rescue Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

For updates or more information, visit the “Springfield Police Division (City of Springfield Ohio)” Facebook page.