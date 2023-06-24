$1 million Clark County Fairgrounds office finished in time for fair

Workers have completed a nearly $1 million project for a new office at the Clark County Fairgrounds funded by COVID relief money.

The Clark County Agricultural Society, which runs the fair, moved into the new space that was a joint effort with Clark County commissioners.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds nationwide were used in areas that suffered because of COVID-19, such as the fairgrounds, commissioners have said.

Just 300 yards from the previous office space, which had small conference rooms, no private offices and an outdated design, the new building provides a more modern and comfortable environment for the year-round staff, officials said.

“What we have ended up with is an office building where they have space for the director and staff to work, a conference room, and the ability for people to access the office staff from the outside from a walk-up window,” said Melanie Flax Wilt, Clark County commissioner.

One reason for the new building is county plans to develop part of the nearby grounds. Those plans have called for a hotel, restaurant and/or retail space.

The $945,000 fair office project created a space of 2,890 square feet compared to the old office, which was smaller at 1,750 square feet.

Part of the budget included prevailing wage for the workers, which is a must for county-funded projects.

Now, more people are able to come to fair board meetings because of the larger space, making it more accessible. The board oversees operation of the fair and manages the grounds, which are owned by the county.

Moving the office a couple hundred yards into the fairgrounds into a space that wasn’t being used for parking or activities makes it a good use of space and will allow room for other projects, such as a hotel, Flax-Wilt said.

“The fairgrounds brings in the most people to our community for tourism, and what was missing was a hotel,” Flax Wilt said, noting some who come to events at the fairgrounds rely on Huber Heights or Hilliard for hotels. “When we can keep them in the area, they spend money here, support our businesses, and help to boost our entire economy.”

More than two years ago, county officials announced plans for a hotel and additional development at the fairgrounds, but no construction has started on the project.

Flax Wilt said the goal remains the same, to get an anchor hotel, to keep Champions Center visitors in here overnight “so they can experience the great things Clark County has to offer.”