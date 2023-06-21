Clark County Fair adds parking, makes entrance gate changes for safety

Changes to the Clark County Fair’s entrances and parking will be made for this year’s fair in an attempt to improve safety and to add more parking, officials announced.

The gates off Laybourne Road and South Charleston Pike will be pass-only gates, officials said on the fair’s Facebook page. General admission fairgoers must enter through Gate A, and ticket purchasing will be made at a walk-in gate after having parked.

Overflow parking will be alongside the lake with general admission having only one exit, leading to Laybourne Road.

“I think there were concerns over parking, and there never has been enough, so certainly we’re adding more now,” said Dean Blair, Clark County Fairgrounds director. “It’s a change and it’s different, and whenever you have the unknown, people get concerned.”

Concerns about handicapped-accessible parking were made in the comments of the Facebook post, as general admission parking is in grass and further away from where the fair festivities will be.

People with fair passes are able to park in the lots inside the fairgrounds located next to the hog barns and Champions Center, and behind the Mercantile Building.

“We feel we have created more parking, so we can add more handicapped parking in three different areas,” said Blair.

Handicapped parking will be on the front side by AG Lot 1, by the horse barns, and at least 25 more handicapped spots will be right next to the walk-in gate in general admission parking.

The changes were made to make parking less congested, thus making it a safer and easier way to enter, park and exit, said Blair.

The county is planning on developing the front part of the fairgrounds, so this is “preparation to replace that area and to have overflow parking,” Blair said, “and to create a safer fair.”

They’re also adding 90 lights, with the help of a grant from the county commission, that will also help with safety.

ATMs will be available at the walk-in gate by general admission parking.

Blair addressed another question from commenters and said if one person has a pass and another person doesn’t, the options are to both go in general admission parking and walk in together, or drop off the person without a pass at general admission entrance, then exit, and enter the pass-only gate.

The fair will run from July 21-28. General admission tickets are $6 daily, and passes start at $30, including parking and admission for all eight days of the fair. 4-H wrist bands count as a pass.

Other changes made to the fairgrounds include a big enhancement to the Cattle Show Barn Arena, a new sheep barn, and ceiling insulation in the Youth Building where they hold 4-H events. This insulation makes it warmer in the winter, cooler in the summer, cleaner and creates less of an echo.

More information on the fair can be found at clarkcoag.org or their Facebook page.