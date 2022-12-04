1 injured after entrapment in single-car crash in Springfield

One person was injured this morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield.
A call came in at 8:51 a.m. about a crash in the area of the 900 block of Eagle City Road, according to Springfield police.
Crews found a vehicle on its side in the woodline near Mad River, police said.
One occupant was trapped in a vehicle and removed by crews.
CareFlight was called, and the person was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, police said. The condition of the occupant is unknown.
We will update as we learn more.
