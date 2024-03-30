1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Mad River Twp.

A Honda Accord rear-ended a Honda Odyssey on westbound I-70, then the Accord went off the left side of the roadway, OSHP said. It hit the concrete median barrier, while the Odyssey came to rest in a ditch on the north side of the lanes.

The driver of the Accord was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. No injuries were reported by the driver or passenger of the Odyssey.

The driver of the Accord was “cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead and for not wearing a safety belt,” OSHP said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Mad River Twp. Fire & EMS Department, New Carlisle Auto Parts and Maine’s Towing & Recovery Service.