1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Mad River Twp.

News
By
1 hour ago
X

A two-vehicle crash injured one person in Mad River Twp. early Saturday morning.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 4:23 a.m. on Interstate 70 near State Route 4, according to OSHP.

A Honda Accord rear-ended a Honda Odyssey on westbound I-70, then the Accord went off the left side of the roadway, OSHP said. It hit the concrete median barrier, while the Odyssey came to rest in a ditch on the north side of the lanes.

ExploreCarlisle woman killed in fatal Mad River Twp. crash

The driver of the Accord was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. No injuries were reported by the driver or passenger of the Odyssey.

The driver of the Accord was “cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead and for not wearing a safety belt,” OSHP said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Mad River Twp. Fire & EMS Department, New Carlisle Auto Parts and Maine’s Towing & Recovery Service.

In Other News
1
Carlisle woman killed in fatal Mad River Twp. crash
2
2 Wittenberg professors awarded fellowship to engage ‘Christian thought...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Perrin Woods instruction coach publishes second children’s book

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top