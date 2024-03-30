Carlisle woman killed in fatal Mad River Twp. crash

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 9:56 a.m. on Interstate 675 between Interstate 70 and state Route 444, according to OSHP.

Smith drove off the left side of the roadway in a Ford Fusion vehicle , hit a traffic signe and overturned, which ejected her from the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in the southbound lanes.

She died at the scene and was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Mad River Twp. Fire & EMS Department, Fairborn Fire Department, Fairborn Police Department, Clark County Coroner’s Office and Shield Towing and Recovery.