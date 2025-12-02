1 dead, 4 injured in 3-vehicle Clark County crash

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination, driven by Joseph R. Kolacz, 46, of Warren, was traveling southwest on U.S. Route 42; a 2015 Nissan Rouge, driven by Virgil J. Pace, 60, of South Charleston, was traveling northeast on U.S. Route 42; and a 2018 Audi Q3 was traveling south on Summerford Road.

The driver of the Audi failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the semi before it collided with the Nissan and came to rest on the right side of the road, Cook said. The semi and Nissan also came to rest on the road.

Kolacz was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was not transported, while Pace and his front seat passenger, Tina Pace, 60, of South Charleston, were transported by Madison Twp. EMS to Madison Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene, and the front seat passenger was taken to Grant Medical Hospital by Madison Twp. EMS with serious injuries. The identity of the driver and occupant in the Audi will be released after next of kin is notified, Cook said.

OSHP was helped at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Coroner’s Office, Madison Twp. Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Jackson and Son’s Towing, and Dan’s Towing and Recovery.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Post of the OSHP.