Gas prices dropping to nearly $2 a gallon in the region

In some parts of Ohio, prices have lowered below $2 a gallon.

In Dayton, the average price for regular unleaded gas today is $2.66 per gallon, down from $2.89 a month ago and $3.02 a year ago.

Springfield’s average price is $2.69 per gallon, down from $2.94 a month ago and $3.08 a year ago.

The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $2.95 over the weekend, the lowest level since May 2021, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With refinery maintenance largely complete and OPEC increasing oil production for December, oil prices have struggled,” De Haan said via GasBuddy’s blog. “Combine those factors and you have a solid recipe for continued downward pressure on gas prices in the weeks ahead.”

AAA reported that the average price of unleaded gas was just below $3 today, down from $3.04 a month ago and $3.05 a year ago.

Nearly every state saw average gas prices fall heading into Thanksgiving, with the national average dipping below $3 per gallon for several consecutive days, De Haan said.

The average price for gas is below $2.75 a gallon in 18 states today, according to AAA. In Ohio, it’s $2.76 per gallon, compared to $2.92 a month ago and $3 a year ago, according to AAA.