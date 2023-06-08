BreakingNews
1 dead, 1 injured in Springfield club shooting
One man has died and one was injured in a shooting reported at a Springfield club.

The incident took place early Thursday morning at B’s Corner Private Club and Lounge, 1128 N. Burnett Road.

One man was pronounced dead and the other was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Springfield officials confirmed.

Other details surrounding the incident, such as how many shots were fired and what prompted the shooting, are part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.

We will update this story as we learn more.

