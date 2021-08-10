springfield-news-sun logo
Watch: Truck stolen containing CBC blood drive equipment

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
56 minutes ago

The theft of a truck Monday night that contained blood drive equipment directly affects the Community Blood Center’s blood collections, officials said.

The CBC released surveillance video on Tuesday that showed someone steal a box truck around 8:50 p.m. from the its loading dock on Franklin Street in Dayton.

The thief was a slender man wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up crossed South Main Street, walked the length of the CBC building on Franklin Street and then entered the truck and drove away.

The truck had just returned from an evening mobile blood drive at the time of the theft, said CBC spokesman Mark Pompilio.

No collected blood products were taken, but the truck contained portable donor beds, screening room apparatus, multiple crates of various blood drive equipment and blood resource literature, he said.

CBC officials say they hope that someone with information about the theft will contact police so the agency can recover the equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP (7867).

